ABARTH 500 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr Manual

£6,390
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 25833 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Bossa Nova White Gloss Paint

Accessories

'Guide me home' headlamps, Body colour bumpers, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Inox door aperture kick plates, Rear spoiler, Rear window wash/wipe, Side skirts, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 1 passenger grab handle, 2 rear head restraints, Drivers footrest, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Front passenger underseat box, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable drivers seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Inox pedals and footrest, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Seatback pockets, Sports pedals, Sports seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326864
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    25833 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
JCT600 Peugeot Bradford
Bradford, BD48RS, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

