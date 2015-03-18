loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 500 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 30393 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: metallic Red

Full Service History, Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux Connection, iPod/USB Connectivity, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Dimming Mirror, Electric Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Cup Holders, Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Service Indicator System, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Remote Central Locking, Front & Side Airbags, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), 24 Month Guarantee Available, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Comprehensive Health Check, Flexible Finance Options Available, HPI Gold Check, *Other Models Available

  • Ad ID
    417914
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30393 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Evans Halshaw Citroen Rotherham
Rotherham, S601BN, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

