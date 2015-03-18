Abarth 500 1.4 16V T-Jet 3dr

car description

Abarth 500 in LEGENDS BLUE with coordinated Abarth sports seats and immaculate Abarth Sport Alloy Wheels, Our very low mileage example is in absolutely stunning condition and was the pride of its previous owner who has had it serviced by the Abarth dealer. The little pocket rocket is a pleasure to drive and the 135 bhp makes it exhilarating to drive, a real fun car especially in sport mode. The Abarth has Fiats Blue and Me system incorporating Phone bluetooth and entertainment with streaming, MP3, auxiliary and USB connections.CD player and Radio are incorporated. Power windows and electric mirrors.