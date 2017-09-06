loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Abarth 124 Spider

Compare this car
£25,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 1.4 T Multiair 2dr Abarth 124 Spider 1.4 T Multiair 2dr

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Drive mode selector, Electric power steering, PAS, Trip computer, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Black bonnet and boot, Black side skirts, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front/rear fog lights, LED rear lights, Side indicator repeaters, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, 12V power outlet, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, Active head restraints, Air conditioning, Aluminium sports pedals, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry system, Isofix, Leather upholstery, Passenger sunvisor with vanity mirror, Perforated leather gearknob, Rear storage compartment, Tilt adjustable steering column, ABS, Brembo brake callipers, Dual front airbags, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Front seat belts warning, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Remote central locking, Sports suspension, Alcantara interior trim, 17" Corsa alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 124
  • Registration no.
    AO66GVV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    481 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

129 Heigham Street,Norwich,
NR2 4TG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed