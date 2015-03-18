loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ABARTH 124 SPIDER 1.4 T Multiair with Heated Front Seats and Climate

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 T Multiair with Heated Front Seats and Climate Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 4090 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Drive mode selector, Electric power steering, PAS, Trip computer, 7' touchscreen radio with bluetooth, USB, Aux-in and DAB, Audio remote control in steering wheel,Our ex-demonstrator is offered with a fantastic saving on the new list price. It is supplied with the remainder of the ABARTH manufacturer warranty, and a wide range of financing options.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411346
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4090 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1400
  • Engine Model
    1400
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£22,000

Invicta Honda & Mazda Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN23DS, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!