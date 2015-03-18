ABARTH 124 SPIDER 1.4 T Multiair with Heated Front Seats and Climate

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 T Multiair with Heated Front Seats and Climate Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 4090 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: GREY
Cruise control + speed limiter, Drive mode selector, Electric power steering, PAS, Trip computer, 7' touchscreen radio with bluetooth, USB, Aux-in and DAB, Audio remote control in steering wheel,Our ex-demonstrator is offered with a fantastic saving on the new list price. It is supplied with the remainder of the ABARTH manufacturer warranty, and a wide range of financing options.
Invicta Honda & Mazda Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN23DS, Kent
United Kingdom
