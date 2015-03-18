ABARTH 124 SPIDER 1.4 T Multiair 2dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 T Multiair 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 47 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Black

7" touchscreen radio with bluetooth, USB, Aux-in and DAB, Drive mode selector, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Cruise control + speed limiter, Leather upholstery, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, Air conditioning, Front/rear fog lights, Black side skirts, Remote central locking, LED rear lights, Trip computer, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Alcantara interior trim, PAS, Electric power steering, Side indicator repeaters, Electric front windows, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Metallic paint, Black hood, Front floor mats, Tilt adjustable steering column, Rear storage compartment, Perforated leather gearknob, Passenger sunvisor with vanity mirror, Isofix, Illuminated entry system, Heated front seats, Aluminium sports pedals, Active head restraints, 12V power outlet, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Front side airbags, Front seat belts warning, Dual front airbags, Brembo brake callipers, ABS, Keyless Start, Immobiliser, Alarm, Sports suspension, Leather - Black, Tyre repair kit, 17" Corsa alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    414904
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
