ABARTH 124 SPIDER 1.4 T Multiair 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 T Multiair 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 543 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Black
Balance of warranty, Cruise control + speed limiter, 7" touchscreen radio with bluetooth, USB, Aux-in and DAB, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Air conditioning, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Front/rear fog lights, LED rear lights, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, 17" Corsa alloy wheels, Remote central locking, Keyless Start, Trip computer, PAS, Electric power steering, Drive mode selector, Side indicator repeaters, Electric front windows, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Black side skirts, Tilt adjustable steering column, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Rear storage compartment, Passenger sunvisor with vanity mirror, Leather gear knob, Isofix, Illuminated entry system, Heated front seats, Aluminium sports pedals, Active head restraints, 12V power outlet, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Front side airbags, Front seat belts warning, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Dual front airbags, Brembo brake callipers, ABS, Immobiliser, Alarm, Sports suspension, Alcantara interior trim, Tyre repair kit
Arnold Clark Fiat/Kia/Abarth (Seafield)
EH67LQ
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015