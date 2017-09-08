loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 124 SPIDER 1.4 T Multiair 2dr Auto

£27,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 124 SPIDER Trim: 1.4 T Multiair 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Bose premium 9 speaker system, Visibility pack, LED front lights, LED rear lights, 17" Corsa alloy wheels, 7" touchscreen radio with bluetooth, USB, Aux-in and DAB, Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Brembo brake callipers, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Keyless Start, Daytime running lights, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, Side indicator repeaters, Front/rear fog lights, Electric front windows, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Black side skirts, PAS, Electric power steering, Drive mode selector, Cruise control + speed limiter, Tilt adjustable steering column, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Rear storage compartment, Passenger sunvisor with vanity mirror, Leather gear knob, Illuminated entry system, Aluminium sports pedals, Air conditioning, Active head restraints, 12V power outlet, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, ABS, Dual front airbags, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Front seat belts warning, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Front side airbags, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, Sports suspension, Alcantara interior trim, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315338
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 124
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Arnold Clark Fiat (Perth)
PH28EB,
United Kingdom

